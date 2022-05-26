Nine Monkeypox cases confirmed across seven states in US

An outbreak of monkeypox in the United States has reached nine people across seven states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

The disease, which has not caused any deaths, typically presents with severe cold or flulike symptoms including fevers, swollen lymph nodes, body aches and other uncomfortable issues before presenting with its easily-identifiable poxlike pus-filled blisters on the skin.

“We need to presume that there is some community spread, but there is active contact tracing that is happening right now to understand whether and how these cases might have been in contact with each other or with others in other countries,” CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

More follows…

