Nine feared dead after private plane bound for US crashes in Dominican Republic

Up to nine people may be dead after a private plane crashed on a runway in the Dominican Republic.

Seven passengers and two crew members were aboard a Gulfstream jet that crashed on Wednesday at the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, confirmed Helidosa Aviation Group, which owns the plane.

“Our company is actively working to obtain more information and working with rescue teams,” the company wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

The jet took off from La Isabela Airport in El Higüero on a flight bound for Florida, but the pilot quickly declared an emergency and diverted the trip to the nearby Amérias airport, about 45 km away, reported Listin Diario , a Dominican newspaper.

The identities of those onboard the plane are unknown, as is the precise cause of the crash and the conditions of the victims.

Videos and photos began to circulate on social media of the reported crash site, where emergency crews have rushed to seek out survivors and put out a fire that sent black smoke into the sky.

The Independent has reached out to airport officials in Santo Domingo, as well as Helidosa, for comment.

Helidosa Aviation group was founded in 1992, and operates a fleet of 23 helicopters and 13 aircraft based in the Dominican Republic, which provide charter flights, air ambulance services, and helicopter tours.

