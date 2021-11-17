Nike Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals to expect on trainers and more

As the world’s biggest supplier of trainers and athletics apparel, Nike has just about everything we want in a sportswear brand.

Cutting-edge technology goes into making its newest shoe models and clothing lines, making Nike one of the most exciting brands on the market. Then there are the time-honoured classics – such as Air Max and Jordans – that never go out of style.

With Black Friday fast approaching, meaning the biggest deals of the year are just over the horizon, now is a good time to be on the lookout for Nike products.

Set to kick off on Friday 26 November, this Black Friday is already shaping up to be a big one. Here at IndyBest, we’re already tracking the hottest early deals across gaming, fashion, tech, beauty, toys and more, as well as all the biggest reductions at our favourite retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Argos and Boots. All our guides are continually updated as we find the top discounts.

Keep reading for all of our expert tips and tricks to get the most out of the Nike Black Friday sale this year.

Read more:

Does Nike take part in Black Friday?

Everyone will be hoping to get their favourite trainers for cheap this month and, going by previous years, Nike will have plenty of deals on shoes as well as clothing and other goods.

The sportswear giant has not yet confirmed its plans for Black Friday to us at IndyBest, but we have been in touch and will keep you updated. The retailer does have a dedicated page with questions about Black Friday and “Cyber Week” on its site, however, where it encourages shoppers to sign up as a Nike member to get all the latest news. It also has a home for its Black Friday deals, although there are no discounts there yet.

Don’t forget to look at other big retailers such as Office, Schuh, Selfridges and Very for their own Nike deals. We’re collating the best early discounts in our Black Friday sports deals guide, including a deal on this crop logo vest top in pink (was £26.95, now £14.40, Asos.com), these air max VG-Rs (was £90, now from £60, Very.co.uk) and this one duffel bag in black (was £45, now £30, Very.co.uk).

We’re hoping that when the brand’s own deals drop, we’ll be able to get some money off the air zoom pegasus trainers (£109.95, Nike.com), which our reviewer called the “perfect” shoes for the everyday runner.

Does Nike take part in Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was once the online-only day in a long weekend of sales, but given most people would now sooner go online than down the high street, its USP has shifted.

It’s now seen as the final day for deals, when brands tend to offer even higher discounts, whether in-store or online. Last year, Nike offered 25 per cent off almost all products on the Monday until midnight.

The brand already has a home for its Cyber Monday deals, although it’s not currently populated with offers.

How much is Nike’s Black Friday discount?

We’ve had no word from Nike on this yet – but the brand’s Cyber Week info page says shoes, tracksuits, hoodies, jackets and gilets will have prices slashed.

Last year the brand had trainers on sale with more than 50 per cent off. We’re hoping especially for some money off these react infinity run flyknit 2 shoes (£144.95, Nike.com), which we recommended in our best running shoes for women article.

When is Nike’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday officially begins on 26 November and Cyber Monday on 29. But many retailers choose to start slashing prices early (sometimes weeks before) and keep them down for longer, so check in with IndyBest throughout the month and we’ll keep you updated. Some retailers have opened their sales early: Boots, Currys, Amazon and more all have offers on already, and you can check our guides for each to see what’s reduced.

If you’re after Nike products and can’t wait for the main event to kick off, they already have dozens of items on sale for up to 40 per cent off on their website.

The highlights for men include the Jordan delta 2s with 19 per cent off (£91.97, Nike.com), this essential running jacket with 24 per cent off (£48.97, Nike.com) and the Nike quest 3 with 29 per cent off (£47.97, Nike.com).

Women can get 29 per cent off the space hippie 04 trainers (£87.47, Nike.com), which are made from sustainable materials and come in seven colourways, 29 per cent off these sportswear essential collection fleece trousers (£27.97, Nike.com) and 18 per cent off these cropped leggings (£25.97, Nike.com).

For children, there’s 24 per cent off the Nike air max bolts (£35.97, Nike.com), 29 per cent off the huarache run (£52.47, Nike.com) and 24 per cent off the sky Jordan 1s (£26.47, Nike.com).

What was in Nike’s Black Friday sale last year?

There were all sorts of offers from Nike last year across their huge ranges of shoes, sportswear and accessories. We loved seeing the air max plus shoes with 30 per cent off (£154.95, Nike.com), this flyknit sports bra with 25 per cent off (£72.95, Nike.com), and these Nike air zoom pegasus trainers with 30 per cent off (£41.97, Nike.com).

How much is Nike’s delivery on Black Friday?

Nike has not announced any changes to delivery prices over the Black Friday weekend, so we expect rates will stay as normal.

Nike charges £4.50 for standard delivery on orders under £50 made by guests, going up to £8 for next-day delivery. But members get delivery on everything for free, among other deals.

