The trailer of Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’ is finally here. But seems like the audience isn’t impressed with all the romance, action, dance and glamour the Bollywood masala entertainer is offering. And looks like Shilpa’s superhero act (a glimpse shown in the trailer) is also not enough to keep save this Sabbir Khan directorial from the internet.

The almost three-minute trailer starts with the introducing of Abhimanyu’s lazy character Adi, who believes in enjoying life to the fullest, but things go up for a toss with the arrival of ‘superhero’ Shilpa. And with Abhimanyu and Shirley’s chemistry adding the much-needed punch of love to the storyline, the trailer takes a U-turn with the introduction of the main antagonist, Abhimanyu Singh.

While the Sabbir Khan directorial’s trailer is pumped up with all the essential elements required for a blockbuster, the trailer of ‘Nikamma’ has left audience nothing but disappointed. And after watching the trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie, we too feel the same. If you don’t believe us, than check out these Twitter reactions:

#NikammaTrailer was so boring. Wasn’t expecting this from Abhimanyu after a solid debut with MKDNH — 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 (@Dilli_Wala_BF) May 17, 2022

An official remake of 2017 Telugu movie Middle Class Abbayi, the Shilpa Shetty starrer was originally scheduled to release in theatres in June 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. But after several months the makers are all set to release ‘Nikamma’ in cinema halls on June 17, 2022.

Apart from Shilpa, Abhimanyu and Shirley, the entertaining Hindi drama helmed by Sabbir Khan will also feature Samir Soni in a pivotal role.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : 'Nikamma' Trailer: Even Shilpa Shetty's Superhero Act Can't Save This Abhimanyu Dassani Disaster; Twitter Agrees