Niger school fire kills at least 20 children

More than 20 children have been killed and dozens more injured after a fire swept through a school in southern Niger.

Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at the ‘AFN’ pre-school and primary school in the country’s second-largest city, Maradi, on Monday morning.

Those killed were aged between three and eight years old, the government said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and where it started, the Regional Direction of National Education confirmed.

Straw huts are often used as temporary classrooms in overcrowded schools in Niger in West Africa.

In April a fire fuelled by high winds burned through a primary school on the outskirts of Niger’s capital, Niamey, killing 20 children.

Teachers and parents have said the deaths highlight the dangers of the temporary classrooms.

Stefano Savi, Unicef’s representative in Niger, said in a statement: “Our hearts are with the children and families affected. Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and their communities.

“No child should ever be in danger when learning in school.

“Unicef will continue to work with the national authorities and partners across the country to ensure that children can attend school and learn in safe environments.”

Additional reporting by Associated Press

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

