Nigel Farage says nobody follows him on Twitter anymore, blames ‘algorithm’

Nigel Farage has claimed that nobody new follows him on Twitter anymore and said engagement with his posts is at an “all-time low”.

The former Ukip leader blamed the low interest in his musings on the social network’s “algorithm” which he suggested was somehow penalising him.

His comments come as US billionaire Elon Musk bought the website for $44 billion US (£35 billion) and claimed he would protect free speech.

In a post on the social network Farage said: “For years I would gain 30,000 new Twitter followers per month and most tweets would get 5,000 plus retweets.

“Now I’ve had zero growth for 18 months and engagement is at an all-time low. It’s the same for thousands of others.

“Twitter’s algorithm now needs to change — and change fast!”

Mr Farage admitted that it was possible that “my stuff’s really dull and boring” and that “I’ve not nothing interesting to say, no original thoughts whatsoever”.

But he added, laughing: “I don’t actually think that’s the case.”

The former Brexit campaigner’s 18-month run of back luck gaining followers on social media appears to align exactly with Britain’s departure from the European Union’s single market at the start of 2021.

In a video accompanying his post, Mr Farage also complained that “senior Twitter executive” had called him a “c**t” in a reported conversation with one of his friends friend.

“So much for a platform for free speech!” Mr Farage said, adding that he hoped the new owner Mr Musk would address the situation.

