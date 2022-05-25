Nicolo Zaniolo scores as Roma beat Feyenoord to win Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho has guided AS Roma to their first-ever Uefa competition triumph, with the Italian side beating Feyenoord 1-0 in the final of the Europa Conference League.

Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal of the game, with the Dutch side twice seeing efforts rebound off the woodwork in the second half.

More to follow…

