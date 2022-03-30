Nicole Kidman Wasn't Reacting To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock In Viral Photo; Here's What Happened

The Oscars this year left a lot to be desired in general but the most shocking moment from the ceremony this year – Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage gave audiences lots to talk about. Smith, who won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard overshadowed the 94th Academy Awards with his altercation that has now become a hot topic of discussion. While many condemned the attack, others shared thoughts on Rock’s insensitive joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s medical condition. But one of the most notable reactions was that of Nicole Kidman. The actress who was nominated in the Best Actress category for Being the Ricardos was photographed looking rather shocked.

Kidman’s reaction became a popular meme (along with Lupita Nyong’o’s highly relatable expressions) that capture how alarming the Will Smith slapgate moment was. But turns out, the actress was actually reacting to something else.

According to Vulture‘s report, the photo was taken long before Smith smacked Rock. It was instead taken while the attendees were still filing into the venue so it was hours before the onstage slap even happened. LA Times photographer Myung Chung who captured the moment revealed that Kidman was reacting to Jessica Chastain arriving at the event. “Yes, the picture of Nicole Kidman was taken during the non-televised portion. It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands,” he said. So that’s that.

Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Nicole’s reaction to her fellow nominee is quite wholesome. Besides, it is one of the few things that have nothing to do with Will Smith’s outburst. Let it go down in history as an unrelated incident.

