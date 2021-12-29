Nicola Sturgeon warns Scots to stay at home for New Year’s Eve and pledges £100m for crisis-hit businesses

Scotland’s first minister has pleaded with people to stay at home as much as possible in the next two weeks, including on New Year’s Eve, to help limit the spread of the Omicron Covid variant.

“The period ahead will not be an easy one,” Nicola Sturgeon warned, asking people to get vaccinated and to test themselves regularly.

“Stay at home right now more than normal and reduce your contact as much as possible, even over Hogmanay,” she said.

“If you do visit indoor public places, limit the number of households in your group, to three at most, wear face coverings on transport and in shops, and when moving around in hospitality,” Ms Sturgeon warned.

At the same time, she gave Scotland’s businesses a breakdown of a £100m package to support them through curbs introduced to limit the spread of Omicron.

Public transport in Scotland will receive £16m; cultural businesses will be handed £27; £32m will be given to hospitality and leisure, and £5m to nightclubs required to close.

“There simply isn’t an easy trade-off between protecting health and the economy,” she said.

The Omicron wave is rapidly developing and the number of cases overall has increased by 47 per cent, Ms Sturgeon added.

The current surge would almost certainly be higher without people curbing their behaviour, Scotland’s first minister said.

Another 15,849 positive cases were recorded on Tuesday, a one-day record in the pandemic to date, and 80 more people were in hospital than on Tuesday.

On hospital admissions there were some grounds for optimism, possibly with a significantly lower chance of people needing hospital treatment than with earlier strains, she said. But the government needed to know more, and it was hoped more would be known in the next two weeks.

“We need to show extra caution for at least two more weeks,” she said. But it was encouraging that numbers in hospital had remained broadly stable but as numbers in England were rising, it may indicate what is to come in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said she expected steep increases in cases over the coming weeks as she reiterated the latest restrictions and Scottish government guidance.

The latest rules, which will be in place until at least 17 January, include limits on large events including Hogmanay celebrations, table service at pubs and restaurants, one-metre distancing between different groups and the closure of nightclubs.

“Given the speed and extent of transmission now, it is vital that we continue to take sensible precautions and limit social interactions for a further period, as we learn more about the likely impact of this wave of infection and complete the booster programme,” the first minister added.

“The new protective measures relating to hospitality, public indoor places and live events that I set out last week are now in force.”

For indoor standing events numbers of people are limited to 100; for indoor seated events, 200; and for outdoor events it is 500.

The higher transmissibility of Omicron, risks from travelling and demands on emergency services all justified limits on the size of gatherings, Ms Sturgeon said.

Nightclubs are closed until 17 January.

Ms Sturgeon also pleaded with people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible and to stay at home as much as possible, even over hogmanay.

