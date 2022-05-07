Nicola Sturgeon 'thrilled' with SNP victories in Scottish local elections

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon hails the SNP’s “resounding victory” as her party emerged as the winners of local government elections north of the border.

Speaking in Dundee, Sturgeon insists that the SNP is “Scotland’s dominant political force” as the party got the largest share of votes in local Government and made gains in several cities.

Her comments come after the SNP returned the highest number of councillors in Thursday’s local election, with its tally increased by 22 to 45.

The election results show as well that Scottish Labour was able to capitalise on the collapse of the Tories.