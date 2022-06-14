Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independence

Posted on June 14, 2022

Scotland’s first minister will launch a new series of papers today, in a bid to form an “updated independence prospectus”.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to unveil the documents in the Scottish government’s Building in Edinburgh on Tuesday the 14th of June.

Ms Sturgeon made it clear in her 2021 Holyrood campaign that she wanted a referendum before the end of 2023, despite fierce opposition from Westminster.

The SNP won the election on a manifesto which included a commitment to hold another referendum on Scotland’s behalf in the UK once the Covid crisis was over.

