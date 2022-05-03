Nicola Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’

The Conservatives have “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction” on the cost-of-living crisis that is “hammering families across Scotland”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s local elections, the first minister also claimed that voting for the SNP would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now and help families out” as the crisis continues to spiral.

Ms Sturgeon made the comments from the party’s campaign bus which was set to arrive in Edinburgh on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning.

“The only thing that will make the Tories sit up and take notice is when they think their own jobs are on the line – and that’s why this election is so important,” she said.

“While all this is going on, the Tories are neglecting the spiralling cost-of-living crisis – while the SNP are focused at all levels of government to support households through tough times.

“Every SNP councillor elected this week will stand firm against the Tories, ready to lock them out of power. Our priority will be supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis – not just in words but in action – working tirelessly for local communities and local services.

“Every SNP vote this Thursday will have that impact. Together we can put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now to help families out.”

Nicola Sturgeon takes tea at a cafe in Arbroath

She added that Mr Johnson’s response to a question on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about a 77-year-old woman only being able to afford one meal a day due to rising energy bills was “callous”.

“To cut down on spending, Elsie has resorted to eating one meal a day. She’s losing weight, she’s 77,” host Susanna Reid said. “She goes to the supermarket at the end of the day to buy yellow sticker discounted items.

“She gets up early in the morning to use her Freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home. What else should Elise cut back on?”

The prime minister replied: “Just to remind you that the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something that I introduced.”

The programme’s host replied: “Marvellous, so Elsie should be grateful to you for her bus pass!”

Ms Reid has since said that Elsie was “disappointed” with the prime minister following his response to her situation.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, and describing her interview with the prime minister, Ms Reid said: “I’ve spoken to Elsie since the interview this morning with the prime minister, and she says how disappointed she is with what he said.

“Because she says there are people who are even worse off than she is, and there was no answer for them, apart from ‘oh I was the person who was responsible for the bus pass,’ I mean, as if she’s supposed to be grateful.”

