Nicola Sturgeon cuts Covid self-isolation to seven days in Scotland

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 to seven days in Scotland, bringing the country in line with rules in England.

The restrictions on large gatherings and table service in hospitality will remain in force for now, said Ms Sturgeon, said she expected the current curbs to remain until at least 17 January.

One in 20 people in Scotland now have Covid, according to the latest weekly total. “Covid is significantly more widespread than at any stage in the pandemic,” said Ms Sturgeon.

The first minister announced that 16,103 new cases of the virus were recorded across Scotland on Tuesday, with 1,223 Covid patients in hospital – up 71 from the previous day.

The SNP leader said the increasing pressure on the NHS was being managed by a “depleted and ever-more exhausted workforce”.

