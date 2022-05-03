Nicola Coughlan has paid homage to her retail worker roots as she attended the Met Gala.

The Derry Girls star walked the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (2 May), which this year had the dress code of Gilded Glamour.

Coughlan was in attendance alongside her Bridgerton co-stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, with the Irish actor wearing Richard Quinn.

On her Instagram Story, Coughlan showed that celebrities still get overwhelmed at star-studded events as she shared a video from inside the party.

Coughlan could be seen watching a surprise musical performance from Lenny Kravitz while Lizzo and Anderson Paak sang and danced along in the audience.

“Good at times like this to remember I used to work in a Spar,” Coughlan captioned her post.

In a recent interview, Coughlan spoke about her unlikely friendship with Met Gala favourite Kim Kardashian.

Coughlan at the Met Gala (Getty Images)

“I woke up one morning and had a DM from Kim Kardashian,” she said.

“I was like: ‘What is going on?’ So weird! We talked about Bridgerton.”

Since their first exchange, Coughlan and Kardashian have kept in touch, with the 35-year-old saying that she reached out to wish Kardashian luck ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Nicola Coughlan remembers how she ‘used to work in a Spar’ as she attends Met Gala 2022