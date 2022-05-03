Nicki Minaj appears to call out man who ‘leaked’ her attendance at Met Gala

Nicki Minaj appeared to call out a Met Gala attendee who she accused of “leaking” her attendance at the exclusive event.

On Monday 2 May, the rapper arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black outfit designed by Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci.

While ascending the steps of the museum, a video posted to Instagram by the account @spiritualworld appeared to show the moment that Minaj addressed an unseen individual about her attendance, with Minaj captured threatening the off-screen attendee.

“Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?” Minaj asked as she pointed at someone off-camera. “Yeah, you. It was you. I’m about to come up to you and slap the sh*t out of you.”

It was not clear who Minaj was addressing, however, some fans speculated on Twitter that the rapper was speaking to a reporter, and joking, during the red carpet interaction.

Minaj’s attendance at the 2022 Met Gala came after she rejected an invitation to the Met Gala last year, as she was not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 and didn’t want to get vaccinated solely for the event.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted in September 2021. “If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

You can find our coverage of the Met Gala as it happened here.

