Nicki Minaj addresses her Met Gala wardrobe malfunction

Nicki Minaj opened up about her wardrobe malfunction at this year’s Met Gala and why her dress kept slipping down.

The rapper discussed her look, which was designed by Burberry’s Ricardo Tisci, with La La Anthony on the red carpet at the event in New York City on Monday evening.

For the occasion, Minaj wore a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants. She completed the look with a baseball cap, while her face and body were covered with jewels.

According to Minaj, she struggled with one aspect of the dress, as she told Anthony that the strapless gown kept falling down because the bra within didn’t fit properly.

“The only unplanned thing about my look is that my boobs [are] popping out,” she said. “Because they made my cup size a little small.”

Anthony joked that the dress was designed for Minaj before she had her son in September 2020. Minaj agreed with Anthony’s comment and said: “Enjoy these titties, because you won’t ever see them again.”

Aside from the wardrobe issue, Minaj expressed her support for Tisci and shared how much she loved the outfit he created for her, especially her hat.

“I’m here with my baby, Ricardo,” she said. “I love Ricardo, that’s really my friend. So I’m here supporting him, that’s all. But I love the hat.”

“I’m obsessed with the hat,” she continued. “I didn’t wanna do the look if I couldn’t do the hat. So, he let me wear the hat.”

(Getty Images)

She also opened about the jewels bedazzling her body, acknowledging that they weren’t easy to put on and that she was “honoured” and grateful for Tisci and her makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team throughout the process.

“You know I don’t like to sit, I’m so impatient, but everything’s for Ricardo,” she explained. “[McGrath’s] whole team did such an amazing job, and I was honoured.”

Minaj had previously rejected an invitation to the Met Gala last year, as she was not yet vaccinated and didn’t want to get vaccinated solely for the event.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted. “If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

