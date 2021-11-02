Nick Lachey says he will never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s memoir

Nick Lachey has said that he will never read his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson’s memoir.

In a conversation with Andy Cohen on Radio Andy, the US singer confessed that he just wasn’t interested as he had “lived it”.

He told the host: “You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not read it nor will I ever read it. I knew the book was coming out, but I lived the book.”

The 47-year-old who was married to Simpson for four years added: “I know what the truth is, so I don’t need to read someone’s version of it in a story.”

Lachey went on to tell Cohen that he no longer thinks of his time with Simpson: “I’m thrilled to be where I’m at in life, and that was 20 years ago, so it’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up.”

He concluded: “I understand why people want to ask, but it’s so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She’s doing her thing, and I’m doing mine, and that’s the way it should be.”

Simpson released her memoir, Open Book, in February last year and it went on to hit number one on the New York Times bestseller chart.

(Getty Images)

The book explores her singing career as well as her relationship with Lachey, which was often the subject of tabloid speculation.

