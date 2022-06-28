Nick Kyrgios slams Wimbledon doubles format as the ‘stupidest thing ever’

Nick Kyrgios marked his return to Wimbledon by criticising the five-set doubles format, calling it “the stupidest thing ever”.

He admitted he was “dreading” potential long matches on the doubles court that could harm his aspirations in the singles, with Wimbledon the only Grand Slam where men’s doubles is best-of-five sets.

“I think it’s the stupidest thing ever, no one wants to play best-of-five sets doubles,” Kyrgios said.

The Australian star is set to face Briton Paul Jubb on Tuesday (28 June) in his opening singles match.

