Nick Kyrgios reveals how much money he’s lost to fines during tennis career

Nick Kyrgios has revealed he’s lost around 800,000 Australian Dollars (£458,000) to fines throughout his tennis career.

He also explained that the ATP give all the money collected from player fines to charity.

“Look, I probably would have, in my entire career, man I’ve been hit with some big ones,” Kyrgios said.

“I would say, I’d be approaching around 800 grand I reckon.”

The 76th ranked star also argued that he has been handed some “unfair fines” based on his reputation as a tennis “bad boy”.

