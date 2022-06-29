Nick Kyrgios explains why he spat towards fan at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator at the conclusion of his five-set victory over Great Britain’s Paul Jubb at Wimbledon.

The Australian star was involved in several prickly moments during his first-round win, clashing with those in the crowd as well as the line judges.

When asked if he spat in the direction of a spectator after securing the win, Kyrgios replied: “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. Yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.