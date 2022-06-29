Nick Kyrgios admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator at the conclusion of his five-set victory over Great Britain’s Paul Jubb at Wimbledon.
The Australian star was involved in several prickly moments during his first-round win, clashing with those in the crowd as well as the line judges.
When asked if he spat in the direction of a spectator after securing the win, Kyrgios replied: “Of one of the people disrespecting me, yes. Yes. I would not be doing that to someone who was supporting me.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Nick Kyrgios explains why he spat towards fan at Wimbledon