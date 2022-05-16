Nick Jonas opens up about fatherhood after his baby spent over 100 days in the NICU

Nick Jonas has spoken candidly about fatherhood and how life has been a “gift”, after his and wife Priyanka Chopra’s daughter spent 100 days in the NICU.

The 29-year-old singer discussed how he and Chopra have been doing since bringing their newborn, Malti Marie, back from the hospital, during a recent interview on Today, acknowledging how he feels so “blessed” that his daughter is home.

“Life is beautiful,” he said. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”

He also detailed how his family has continued to get bigger, as he and his two brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, each have their own daughters.

“The Jonas family keeps growing,” the actor added. “My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

Kevin Jonas shares two daughters, Alena, eight, and Valentina, five, with his wife Danielle Jonas. Joe Jonas shares a one-year-old daughter, Willa, with his wife Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones star is also currently pregnant with their second child.

Earlier this month, the Jealous singer and his wife revealed in on Instagram that Malti had spent “100 plus days in the NICU”, referring to a newborn intensive care unit in a hospital. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year via surrogate.

The Quantico star and her husband posted the same photo, featuring Chopra holding her baby to her chest as Jonas holds her small hand. A white heart emoji was also placed over Malti’s face.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they wrote in the caption. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

The couple went on to express how excited they were to bring her home and their gratitude for Malti’s medical team.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way,” they wrote. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

In his post, Jonas highlighted how much Chopra means to him and praised her as a new mother.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”

