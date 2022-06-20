Nick Ferrari tells train workers to ‘be footballers’ if they don’t want to work on railways

Striking railway workers should change careers and become Premier League footballers as “nobody is forced to be a railway guard”, Nick Ferrari has said.

Speaking to a caller on his LBC radio show, the presenter said that the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) had 204 ballots for industrial action in the last three years.

“Go and do something else… no one is forced to stand on a platform making announcements”, Ferrari said.

