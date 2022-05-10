Nick Ferrari claimed he is a person of colour during a bizarre interview with a guest on LBC.
The radio presenter suggested “white is a colour” as he discussed racism with Mike Bankhole, a Ph.D. candidate at King’s College London.
“I’ve got a very strange last name to British people, so they’re going to say where am I from,” Ferrari said.
“Well, I am of colour, of course, because I’m white, white is a colour.”
After Bankhole tried to argue, Ferrari quickly asked, “Am I not a person of colour if I’m white?”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Nick Ferrari claims he’s a person of colour during bizarre LBC interview