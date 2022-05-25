Nick Cave thanks fans for ‘support’ following son Jethro’s death: ‘These letters are a great source of comfort’

Nick Cave has thanked fans for their support following the death of his son Jethro Lazenby.

On 9 May, the musician issued a statement confirming that his son, who worked as a model, had died at the age of 31.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

On Tuesday (24 May), Cave addressed his son’s death on his blog The Red Hand Files, where he responded to a fan offering their “heartfelt condolences” about the “tragic death”.

Alongside a picture of Lazenby, he thanked the fan for their message.

“Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words,” Cave said. “These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.”

He added that he’d be back to posting on the website more regularly “in a few weeks”, signing off: “Love, Nick.”

Cave’s post (The Red Hand Files)

Jethro, who was born in Melbourne in 1991, was eight years old when he learnt that Cave was his father.

He began modelling after being scouted while out in the city and dabbled in acting, with roles in the 2007 film Corroboree and 2011’s My Little Princess, which starred Isabelle Huppert.

Last month, the model was jailed after admitting to violently attacking his mother Beau Lazenby at her Melbourne home.

Speaking about his arrest in April, his representative Sean Ghattas said that Lazenby had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement.

