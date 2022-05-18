Nick Cannon says he’s considering a vasectomy: ‘I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely’

Nick Cannon has revealed that he has been for a vasectomy consultation, shortly after it emerged that he is to become a father for the eighth time.

The 41-year-old television host, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Bre Tiesi, has six children named Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion and Zillion.

His seventh child Zen, conceived with model Alyssa Scott, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in December 2021 at five months old.

Cannon told E! News’s Daily Pop on Tuesday 17 May that he isn’t “looking to populate the Earth completely”.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children –and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” he said. “So, I’m not out here looking.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” he added. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Earlier this year, Cannon admitted to feeling guilty that he didn’t spend as much time with Zen before his death.

“One thing that keeps me up at night, there’s this heavy, heavy guilt with the fact that that I didn’t get to spend time – like I really wanted to – with Zen,” he told Dr Laura Berman on his talk show.

Having children of “similar ages” but living apart from them and having a busy career has added to his feelings of stress, he said. He admitted to feeling “guilty that I’m not there every day.”

Cannon explained: “Those children yearn for more and I can only give so much.

“I walk around with a backpack full of guilt, but at least I know that the harder that I work, it makes the guilt easier to deal with.”

