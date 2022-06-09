Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds create ‘vasectomy’ cocktail in hilarious Father’s Day advert

Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds have starred in a Father’s Day advert together to create a “vasectomy” cocktail.

It comes after Cannon, 41, revealed on Tuesday that he “might” be expecting three more children this year, after welcoming three babies in 2021.

The television host and comedian has seven children with four women, and announced in January that he is expecting an eighth child with a fifth woman.

The advert for Aviation American Gin sees Cannon mixing the drink with gin, cranberry juice, tonic water and gin.

As he creates the cocktail, Cannon jokes about how each ingredient represents parts of his fatherhood.

“It’s almost Father’s Day, and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate the mother of all cocktails: the Vasectomy,” he says at the start of the advert, adding: “Lord knows I need one.”

He first fills a tall glass with ice, “the way children fill our lives with so much joy”, he says with a forced smile.

Cannon then pours an ounce of cranberry juice into the glass, describing it as “sweet, just like their little smiles”.

This is followed by three ounces of tonic water, which the comedian ends up spraying everywhere as he opens the bottle due to it being “so bubbly”.

In a second take of the clip, he pours the tonic water into the glass and adds: “So bubbly, just like I feel every day I wake up after a long full night’s sleep.”

A squeeze of lemon juice is the next step, and Cannon says: “Fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one, or store bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today. Little mother…”

The last ingredient in the cocktail is 1.5 ounces of Aviation American Gin. Cannon jokingly fills nearly half the glass with gin, before the camera cuts to a second take, where he measures out 1.5 ounces of the alcohol and pours it into the glass.

After he finishes making the cocktail, describing it as a “delicious Vasectomy”, Reynolds steps into the frame and takes the drink from him.

“I have three kids,” the Deadpool star says as he takes a sip, to which Cannon remarks: “I have eight.”

Reynolds spits his drink out in response.

A voiceover at the end of the advert hears Reynolds telling Cannon to “bring it in” for a hug, before adding: “No wonder you have eight kids. You smell amazing.”

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as two children with Brittany Bell, named Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen.

Last year, he welcomed twins Zillion and Zion in June 2021, as well as his seventh child with Alyssa Scott. However, their baby boy died five months later from a brain tumour.

He announced in January that he is expecting his eighth child this year with model Bre Tiesi.

