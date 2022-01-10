Nicholas Donnelly death: Grange Hill actor who played teacher Mr MacKenzie dies, aged 83

Nicholas Donnelly, who played Mr MacKenzie in Grange Hill, has died aged 83.

His family announced that he died in his sleep but was had not been previously ill.

In a statement, the family said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.”

They added: “He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know. He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.”

Donnelly is also known for his appearances in BBC police drama, Dixon of Dock Green, which also starred Jack Warner. Donnelly was a part of the cast of the long-running drama between 1961 and 1976.

Due to the BBC’s former policy of reusing video tapes, most of the episodes of Dixon of Dock Green have been lost.

More to come…