Nicholas Donnelly death: Grange Hill actor who played teacher Mr MacKenzie dies, aged 83

Nicholas Donnelly, who played Mr MacKenzie in Grange Hill, has died aged 83.

His family announced that he died in his sleep but had not been previously ill.

In a statement, the family said: “He was a gracious, kind and lovely man, a wonderful father and grandfather.”

They added: “He was also very funny and brilliant at telling stories, acting out all the characters, marvellous company and a privilege to know. He loved nothing more than offering hospitality and making people feel welcome.”

Donnelly is also known for his appearances in BBC police drama, Dixon of Dock Green, which also starred Jack Warner. Donnelly was a part of the cast of the long-running drama between 1961 and 1976.

Due to the BBC’s former policy of reusing video tapes, most of the episodes of Dixon of Dock Green have been lost.

Donnelly’s other credits include The Saint alongside Roger Moore and the comedy film, Carry On Sergeant.

He retired from acting in 1993 to become a minister at St Mary Star of the Sea in Hastings.

The actor was married to his wife Alrun for more than 60 years. They first met when Donnelly doing national service in Germany in the Fifties. They had four children together: two boys and two girls.

