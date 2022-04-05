Niamh Charles and Beth England have withdrawn from England duty after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both players were asymptomatic following pre-camp testing and have not come into contact with their team-mates at St George’s Park.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up any replacements ahead of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers in North Macedonia on Friday and in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink also tested positive ahead of the squad joining up.

All three may yet link up with the squad ahead of the Northern Ireland fixture depending on subsequent results.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Niamh Charles and Beth England withdraw from England squad due to Covid-19