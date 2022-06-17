NHS will miss target for 50,000 more nurses by 2024, leaked data shows

The government is set to break Boris Johnson’s key manifesto pledge to add 50,000 NHS nurses to the workforce by 2024, leaked data shows.

New NHS modelling, seen by The Independent, indicates the government could miss its target to grow the number of nurses by more than 10,000.

It comes despite claims from health secretary Sajid Javid in April that the government is on track to meet its election promise.

The data NHS England forecasts tens of thousands of nurses are expected to leave the NHS in the next two years, as workforce pressures lead to a “snowball effect” of staff quitting.

Nursing unions leaders have criticised the government for a “lack of transparency” around how it is measuring its pledge and warned ministers were “burying their head in the sand” when it comes to the nursing workforce crisis.

Meanwhile, leading think tanks have told The Independent that even meeting the 50,000 target may not be enough to meet future demand on the NHS.

The NHS England forecasts, seen by The Independent, show two situations – one in which the target is missed by 11,862 full time nurses and another in which it is missed by 5,715.

The first forecast is based on predictions over 7.8 per cent of nurses leaving in 2023 and 8.5 per cent leaving in 2024 driven by “increased burnout and fatigue”.

The second prediction suggests 7.4 per cent will leave in 2023, and 7 per cent in 2024, driven by economic issues such as pressure on wages and lack of a “sufficient” pay in the NHS compared to the wider market.

In March, the health secretary said the government was on track to meet its commitment, with 27,000 more nurses working compared to the 291,000 in September 2019.

However, experts toldThe Independent the figure could be misleading as it may include the 12,000 staff who temporarily came back to work during the pandemic. It is not clear how many of these nurses will stay after September 2022 when the temporary scheme ends.

Pat Cullen, general secretary and chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said: “Last year alone, more than 25,000 registered nurses left the profession in the UK – a sharp rise from 2020-21. Retaining experienced staff is a major challenge for ministers.

“Official figures from the NHS only weeks ago showed that the number of unfilled nursing jobs is rising not falling. Ministerial boasts sound increasingly hollow.

“The government has not been transparent about how it calculates its figures and ministers are burying their heads in the sand when it comes to the scale of the nursing workforce crisis – patient safety is at risk. We need a fully funded health and care workforce strategy, not politically expedient targets.

“Government must give nursing a fair pay rise to immediately show it values staff – helping to recruit and retain staff and ensure patients get the quality of care they deserve.”

A review of NHS pay rates is currently being undertaken. The RCN is calling for a nine per cent increase in nurses pay, while the government has asked its pay review body to cap pay increases to 3 per cent.

Prof James Buchan, senior fellow at the Health Foundation said he could not be confident that hitting the 50,000 target would even be enough to meet growing demand in the NHS.

He explained that the UK was falling short when it comes to training new nurses, and that international recruitment is only a “quick fix solution”.

He added: “In the absence of a national NHS workforce plan, and with only an arbitrary target to aim for there is no sense of an end game.”

The Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England has been approached for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link NHS will miss target for 50,000 more nurses by 2024, leaked data shows