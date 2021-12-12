NHS website hit by technical problems amid rush to book booster jabs

The NHS website has been hit by technical problems amid a rush to book booster jabs as the rollout expands to all over-18s.

People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night just as Boris Johnson repeatedly urged the nation to “get boosted now” during a televised address.

In a pre-recorded video message, the prime minister announced all adults in the UK would offered a booster before the end of the month in a bid to fend of a “tidal wave” of the omicron variant. Over-18s in England will be able to book their booster online from Wednesday through the NHS website as the government accelerates the rollout.

The PM’s message appeared to trigger a rush to book jabs on Sunday night, with more than 17,000 people in the online queue to secure a slot shortly after his message was broadcast.

But some people trying to book a slot to receive their third jab were met with an error message, while others were unable to get past entering their details on the NHS website. The problems began earlier in the day before Mr Johnson’s speech.

A statement on the website said: “The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience.”

The booster rollout will officially extend to people in their 30s from Monday, although many have found they are already able to book a slot for for their third dose this weekend.

The NHS has been approached for comment.

