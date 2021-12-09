NHS waiting lists hit all-time high of six million patients in England

The number of people waiting for an operation in the NHS has hit an all time high as 6m people wait for treatment, while the number of patients waiting more than a year has risen from 300,566 in September to 312,665 in October.

The NHS has also recorded the highest number of people waiting more than 12 hours in A&E since data collections began, with 7,059 people delayed in October. This is seven times higher than the numbers recorded in October 2020.

The number of patients delayed more than four hours has also hit an all time high at 121,000 in October this year.

