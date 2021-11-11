NHS waiting list at record high as 5.8 million still waiting for treatment

More than 5.8 million patients were waiting for routine surgery by the NHS in England by the end of September, new data has revealed.

This is the highest figure since August 2007 and comes as hospital leaders have warned the health service is at “breaking point”.

The number of patients waiting more than year for treatment has also risen for the first time in five months, from 292,138 in August to more than 300,566 in September.

A total of 12,491 people in England were also waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September 2021.

This is up from 9,754 at the end of August and is more than four times the 2,722 people who were waiting longer than two years in April.

NHS England has told hospitals to eliminate all waits of more than two years by March 2022.

For key diagnostic tests like X-rays and MRI scans, NHS England data shows almost 370,000 people have waited longer than six weeks. This is an improvement on September 2020, when there were 419,841.

But in September 2019, before the pandemic, there were just 38,802 people waiting longer than six weeks for a diagnostic test.

The NHS has been given £5 billion to reduce NHS backlogs including opening 100 community diagnostic hubs to try and carry out more tests away from hospitals.

More follows…

