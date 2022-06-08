NHS nurse informs A&E patients waiting time is 13 hours

A struggling A&E on Monday told patients they had no beds in the hospital and would face waits of 13 hours.

“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven and half hours,” NHS staff at Harlow A&E, run by Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust, warned.

“I will estimate by the time I go home in the morning at 8 o‘clock some of you will still be waiting because the waits will get up to 13 hours.”

The staff member asked relatives to leave as the department was so busy.

