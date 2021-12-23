NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being be “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.

Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.

The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than an individual with the Delta variant.

The findings are broadly in line with studies published on Wednesday by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.

Sajid Javid said cases are rising at an ‘extraordinary rate’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Javid said that, while the UKHSA conclusions were “promising”, Omicron cases were continuing to rise at an “extraordinary rate”.

“Hospital admissions are increasing, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed,” he said in a statement.

“This is early-stage analysis and we continue to monitor the data hour by hour.

“It is still too early to determine next steps.”

Earlier the Health Secretary confirmed the Government would not be announcing any new restrictions for England before Christmas.

But his comments raise the prospect that ministers are preparing to act as early as next week if the cases continue to grow at a rapid rate.

The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all already announced they are putting in place measures once Christmas is out of the way.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said the health service was on a “war footing” as the variant continues to sweep through the country.

“We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in Covid infections,” he said.

“Staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of Omicron.”

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said hospital trusts were looking to expand capacity to deal with a major influx of new admissions.

“We are identifying places that would be needed if we really really needed to surge.

“We can do this, but the issue is, we’re in incredible pressure right the way across the health system,” he told the BBC.

The UKHSA emphasised that its findings regarding the severity of Omicron were “preliminary and highly uncertain” because of the small numbers of confirmed cases currently in hospital.

