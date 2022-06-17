NHS doctor shares tips for dealing with heatwave

Posted on June 17, 2022 0

As temperatures are set to hit at least 32 degrees in parts of the UK on Friday, Dr Amir Khan has shared his tips for staying cool during the heatwave.

The NHS doctor’s advice included staying hydrated, keeping out of the sun during peak hours, and wearing sun protection.

The London Fire Brigade warned people enjoying the sunshine in parks to clear away bottles or broken glass as they may magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link NHS doctor shares tips for dealing with heatwave