Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United return to the pitch on Monday night after two weeks away, with Newcastle United hosting the Red Devils at St James’ Park.

Man United had to close their training ground this month and sit out two gameweeks due to Covid-related match postponements, though they had looked to have settled down in terms of performances since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have been far from stable despite Eddie Howe joining as head coach, with three straight defeats in their most recent outings – including a 4-0 thrashing by Man City last time out.

As such, the Magpies entered this gameweek in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s game.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 27 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

It will also stream live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani could return from injury for Man United, though the match may come slightly too soon for Paul Pogba. Victor Lindelof could be set for a return, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Newcastle defenders Jamal Lewis, Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett remain long-term absentees. Isaac Hayden is suspended after a yellow card accumulation.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Wilson.

Man United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Odds

Newcastle: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Man United: 6/13

Prediction

Man United to demonstrate signs of progress under Rangnick to seal a fairly comfortable win. Newcastle 0-2 Man United.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?