Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Ralf Rangnick – Professor of football

Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park this evening as the visitors take to the pitch for the first time in over two weeks.

Covid-related disruptions to the Premier League’s calendar saw Man United’s fixtures against Brighton and Brentford postponed earlier this month, with the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground closed for a brief period thereafter. It remains to be seen whether the lack of action will help or hinder Ralf Rangnick’s seventh-placed team, who may be slightly short of match sharpness but who have had a bit more time to get used to their new interim coach’s style of play. A victory here would take them fifth.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fortunes have not improved much in their relegation battle since Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach, and an admittedly tough recent run of games has seen the Magpies beaten 4-0 by Man City, 3-1 by Liverpool and 4-0 by Leicester. Their last win came on 4 December as they edged past Burnley 1-0, and even a victory here would not haul 19th-placed Newcastle out of the relegation zone. As our own Tony Evans writes, the club must cut through their own barriers on and off the pitch as a kinder run of fixtures approaches after tonight.

Follow all the build-up, team news and live match updates from Newcastle vs Manchester United, below.

Show latest update 1640627851 Newcastle vs Manchester United Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the Premier League. Tonight’s top-flight game marks the visitors’ first time stepping onto the pitch in over two weeks. Covid-related disruptions to the Premier League’s calendar saw Man United’s fixtures against Brighton and Brentford postponed earlier this month, with the Red Devils’ Carrington training ground closed for a brief period thereafter. It remains to be seen whether the lack of action will help or hinder Ralf Rangnick’s team, who may be slightly short of match sharpness but who have had a bit more time to get used to their new interim coach’s style of play. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s fortunes have not improved much in their relegation battle since Eddie Howe’s appointment as head coach, and an admittedly tough recent run of games has seen the Magpies beaten 4-0 by Man City, 3-1 by Liverpool and 4-0 by Leicester. Their last win came on 4 December as they edged past Burnley 1-0, and even a victory here would not haul 19th-placed Newcastle out of the relegation zone. That said, it could give them some momentum as they approach a kinder run of matches. Alex Pattle 27 December 2021 17:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight