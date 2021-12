Newcastle vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Although there have been a number of games called off in the Premier League in recent days due to Covid-related issues, Newcastle United host Manchester City this afternoon.

The visitors eviscerated Leeds 7-0 in their last match with a rather unexpected starting XI, while Newcastle were seen off 3-0 at Liverpool.

City’s seismic victory kept the champions clear of the Reds at the top of the standings, while Newcastle are still battling around the bottom three.

Eddie Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has failed to change the Magpies’ fortunes so far, but a massive upset here would give them much hope going forward.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of today’s game.

When is it?

The game will kick off at St James’ Park at 2.15pm GMT on Sunday 19 December.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, with the broadcaster also streaming the game live on the SkyGo app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured for Man City, while Joao Cancelo returns from suspension. Bernardo Silva exited the pitch somewhat early during the victory over Leeds, so it remains to be seen how healthy he is here.

Luckily for Howe, he should have his entire Newcastle squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden.

Odds

Newcastle: 4/1

Draw: 6/1

Man City: 1/6

Prediction

City to build off their thrashing of Leeds with another thrashing. Man City 4-0 Newcastle.

