Newcastle vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Klopp: ‘my new contract will hopefully influence Salah and Mané to stay’

Liverpool travel to Newcastle hoping to climb above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table – temporarily at least.

With their title rivals not due to play until later on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side can pile the pressure on as they continue their title pusuit at the business end of the campaign.

There were few signs of weariness in a comfortable midweek Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, but Newcastle will be hopeful of continuing their own recent good form against a side facing a short turnaround.

The quadruple is still a realistic target for the Reds and victory at St James’ Park would cap a seismic week that has also seen Klopp sign a contract extension until 2026 and talisman Mo Salah named men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Follow all the action from a crucial game at St James’ Park below:

Show latest update 1651312874 Newcastle’s struggles against the Reds Bad news for Newcastle fans – the Magpies are winless in their last 10 Premier League games agaisnt Liverpool (4 draws, 6 losses) since a 2-0 win back in December 2015. Liverpool are also unbeaten in their last four away league games against Newcastle and we can expect goals today as only once in 53 PL meetings between the sides has the game finished 0-0. Luke Baker 30 April 2022 11:01 1651312514 Liverpool’s big week It has been a big week for Liverpool and they would dearly love to cap it off with a victory at St James’ Park. Luke Baker 30 April 2022 10:55 1651311900 Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle vs Liverpool at St James’ Park. The Premier League weekend kicks off with a fascinating clash as the title-chasing Reds look to leapfrog Man City in the table, temporarily at least, with victory in the northeast. Standing in their way are the in-form Magpies, who are a team transformed since Eddie Howe took the managerial reins. Premier League safety has been secured a top-half finish is a realistic possibility – which would be a remarkable achievement given their dismal start to the campaign. But it is with Liverpool where the real interest lies on this Saturday lunchtime as – with just five games remaining – they can’t afford a single slip-up in pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s City. Luke Baker 30 April 2022 10:45

