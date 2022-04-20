Newcastle vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are two Premier League sides who some may suggest are already on the beach with six and seven matches remaining respectively.

But both Eddie Howe and Patrick Vieira know they are within touching distance of the top half and finishing as strongly as possible is something the clubs will want as both a mental and financial boost.

Newcastle clinched a dramatic later victory over Leicester at the weekend as Bruno Guimaraes’ brace announced him to the St James’ Park faithful in a big way.

Meanwhile, Palace suffered FA Cup semi-final heartbreak at the hands of Chelsea after a somewhat flat performance. They will want to bounce back on Wednesday night.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 20 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Newcastle are expected to field the same starting line-up as they did for the win against Leicester after all their players came through the match without any concerns.

Crystal Palace have no fresh injury concerns but will be able to welcome back midfielder Conor Gallagher to the side. The Chelsea loanee was unable to feature against his parent club in the FA Cup semi-final due to a stipulation in his contract.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Odds

Newcastle – 13/10

Draw – 11/5

Crystal Palace – 11/5

Prediction

Newcastle will be bouncing after their victory over Leicester and you can imagine Crystal Palace may well be on the floor following their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea. 2-0 Newcastle.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Newcastle vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Premier League fixture tonight