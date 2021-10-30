Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Newcastle welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea to St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

Graeme Jones remains in charge of the Magpies as the search for a new permanent manager rumbles on in the background. In the meantime, they must do their best to avoid becoming entrenched in a relegation battle, with Newcastle currently languishing in 19th, having failed to win a game so far this season.

They did manage to pick up a point last time out against Crystal Palace, after Callum Wilson scored a stunning overhead kick, but they will need to be at their very best to stand even a small chance against Chelsea.

The Blues were not at their best as they edged Southampton on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals during the week, but have been excellent in the league and boasted a one-point advantage at the top coming into this round of fixtures.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Saturday 30 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on UK television but highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Jonjo Shelvey is available for selection after his suspension but Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and Freddie Woodman remain ruled out.

Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesar Azpilicueta all missed Chelsea’s victory over Southampton and are doubts ahead of the weekend. N’Golo Kante should be available while Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Darlow, Ritchie, Clark, Lascelles, Krafth, Manquillo, Willock, Longstaff, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

What are the odds?

Newcastle – 8/1

Draw – 4/1

Chelsea – 1/3

Prediction

Chelsea have been in imperious form while Newcastle remain mired in uncertainty. Although the Magpies showed good spirit to take a point against Crystal Palace, Chelsea’s quality is likely to prove overwhelming. Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea.

