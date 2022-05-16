Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Newcastle host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side know only victory will ensure that the top-four race remains in their hands heading into the final day of the season. The Gunners currently trail Tottenham by two points but have a game in hand over Antonio Conte’s side. It will take a tremendous display of mettle to recover from a harrowing 3-0 defeat against Spurs in last week’s north London derby, though. Rob Holding’s suspension added to Arteta’s woes, with doubts over the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes leaving the Gunners desperately short in defence.

Newcastle have little left to play for but pride, with their impressive upturn in form under Eddie Howe long assuring the Magpies of safety. They will be keen to put on a show in their final home game of the season, though, especially after suffering back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City. Prior to that, Newcastle had won their last four league games in succession and there is no doubt that this will be a huge test for Arsenal at such a pivotal stage of their season.

Follow all the latest updates below:

Show latest update 1652719425 Early team news for Newcastle vs Arsenal Eddie Howe is given a boost by the return of defender Kieran Trippier and striker Callum Wilson who both recovered from injury to make substitute appearances against Manchester City last time out. Ryan Fraser has also overcome a thigh issue that kept him sidelined for five games and is in contention to play. Mikel Arteta has problems with his defence. Centre-backs Ben White and Gabriel are still nursing niggling injuries but may have to be called on as Rob Holding is suspended following his red card against Tottenham. Michael Jones 16 May 2022 17:43 1652718870 Newcastle vs Arsenal Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Arsenal from St. James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s men have safely avoided relegation after some remarkable performances since the turn of the year and are now looking to finish the season inside the top 10 but will need to win both of their last two fixtures to be in with a chance. Arsenal, meanwhile, are embroiled in a battle for the top four as they’re fighting it out with Tottenham for the final spot in next season’s Champions League. Following their 1-0 victory over Burnley yesterday Spurs moved above the Gunners into fourth and now Mikel Arteta’s men must win this evening to keep their destiny in their own hands heading into the final game of the season. Three points would be enough to lift them back above Tottenham and another victory on Sunday would see them clinch fourth place at the very least. Michael Jones 16 May 2022 17:34

