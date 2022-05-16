Newcastle vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal know they cannot afford to make a mistake when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a crushing defeat against Tottenham that reduced the gap to just one point in the top-four race before Spurs took a two-point lead with victory over Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners are facing something of a defensive crisis, too, with Kieran Tierney injured, Rob Holding suspended and Gabriel Magalhaes racing to be fit.

Newcastle are coming off the back of consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe’s side will be keen to put on a show in their final game of the season.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Monday 16 May at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nketiah

Odds

Newcastle – 16/5

Draw – 13/5

Arsenal – 17/20

Prediction

Arsenal are under huge pressure after their defeat against Tottenham while they are also hampered by injuries in defence. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in their final home game of the season after consecutive defeats and it could lead to a tricky evening for Mikel Arteta’s side. Newcastle 2-1 Arsenal.

