New Zealand vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest updates as All Blacks defend remarkable Eden Park record

Ireland begin their fascinating three-match Test series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland this morning, looking to make history by beating the All Blacks on their home turf for the first time.

Ireland hadn’t beaten New Zealand anywhere in the world despite 111 years of trying until they finally triumphed in memorable style in Chicago in 2016 but since then, have won three of the five fixtures contested by the sides.

Getting the better of Ian Foster’s troops at Eden Park will be a mammoth task however, as the All Blacks haven’t lost at the Auckland ground – to any opponent – since way back in 1994.

They also have some inside knowledge, with ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on their coaching staff, after the native Kiwi was drafted in at short notice to fill holes left by Covid-19 isolations. However, Andy Farrell’s troops did finish second in this year’s Six Nations, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Grand Slam champions France, as they appear to be peaking in time for the Rugby World Cup, which gets underway in just 14 months.

Follow all the action from Eden Park below with our live blog:

