New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: T20 World Cup final score and latest cricket updates

David Warner will open the batting for Australia

Australia and New Zealand are meeting in the T20 World Cup final for what is an historic encounter in Dubai. Neither country have ever won the tournament, with Australia having reached the final once before where they lost to England in 2010, and New Zealand never having reached the final.

New Zealand saw off England in the semi-finals on Wednesday with a late onslaught courtesy of Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, while Australia’s victory over the previously unbeaten Pakistan mirrored the Kiwis’ win as Matthew Wade smashed and ramped the Australians to their target with an over to spare. The two matches demonstrated the importance of batting second in the shortest format of the game, and the toss could again prove crucial here today.

The two teams have met in 14 T20 internationals before this match and Australia firmly have the edge in that record, with nine victories and five defeats. However it was New Zealand who took victory in the only previous T20 World Cup meeting between the pair. Follow all the action from the final below, live.

