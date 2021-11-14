New Zealand vs Australia live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup final online and on TV today

New Zealand take on Australia in the T20 World Cup final after almost a month of thrilling cricket across the UAE and Oman.

It promises to be a superb match with the Black Caps closing in on redemption after a gut-wrenching defeat to England in a Super Over in the ODI World Cup final two years ago.

Kane Williamson’s side secured revenge over England in the semi-finals, while Australia had too much firepower with the bat for Pakistan, both teams chasing down totals with an over to spare. Should New Zealand prevail, it will be another feather in the cap for Williamson, who captained his side to the inaugural ICC World Test Championship earlier this year against India.

The toss appears to be more crucial than ever in deciding the outcome of T20i matches, while four of the six finals to date have been won by chasing teams. Both teams showed cool heads to knock off their targets in the semi-finals with Daryl Mitchell guiding the Black Caps to victory over England and Matthew Wade’s explosive cameo to bash 41 off just 17 deliveries enough to put away Pakistan.

Here is everything you need to know about the match.

When is the match?

New Zealand vs Australia takes place on Sunday 14 November 2021 to conclude an explosive tournament in the UAE.

The final will begin at 2pm UK time.

How to watch it

New Zealand vs Australia will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event or online via the Sky Go app, tune into the coverage from 1pm.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Devon Conway is out for the Black Caps after breaking his hand punching his bat in frustration during the semi-final. That means wicketkeeper Tim Seifert should step in, although allrounder Mark Chapman is another option with Glenn Phillips able to deputise behind the stumps.

Australia are expected to name an unchanged side.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson (injured, replaced by Adam Milne on October 26), Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood

Via Betfair

New Zealand: 5/4

Australia: 8/13

Prediction

Like most of this tournament, the outcome here may come down to who wins the toss with both sides revelling in their roles as chasers in the semi-finals. We’ll lean towards Australia to get it done in a nail-biter with just enough ammunition with the ball to limit the Black Caps before using their swashbuckling batting line-up to reach the target.

