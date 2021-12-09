New York’s Met museum to drop Sackler name over opioid ties

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will drop the Sackler name from as many as seven exhibition spaces following concerns of the family’s role in the opiod crisis.

The world famous New York City museum and relatives of Dr Mortimer Sackler and Dr Raymond Sackler announced the change in a statement on Thursday.

It follows the museum, widely known as “The Met”, ending its financial ties with the Sackler family. As have many world famous museums and galleries.

“Our families have always strongly supported the Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the museum and the important mission that it serves,” the Sackler family said, as reported by The New York Times.

“The earliest of these gifts were made almost 50 years ago, and now we are passing the torch to others who might wish to step forward to support the museum.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

