New York woman sent back to jail after being charged for shove that killed 87-year-old Broadway voice coach

A New York woman has been sent back to jail after being charged for fatally shoving 87-year-old Broadway voice coach Barbara Gustern.

Lauren Pazienza was previously released on bail after the unprovoked attack on Barbara Gustern, but a Manhattan judge revoked her $500,000 bail on Tuesday.

More follows…

