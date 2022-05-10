New York Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged to defend abortion access “with the full power of New York state government” by directing $35m towards abortion care and security as providers prepare for an influx of patients from other states following an anticipated US Supreme Court ruling to overturn constitutional protections for abortion access.

“If we’re going to guarantee the right to an abortion, we have to guarantee access to an abortion,” Governor Hochul said in a virtual address on 10 May.

The governor’s announcement comes as the state’s Attorney General Letitia James and state legislators propose creating a state fund to pay abortion providers and assist low-income and uninsured or underinsured abortion patients seeking care. Legislators intend to move forward with that legislation within the coming days.

New York is among states that have codified abortion access protected under the Roe v Wade ruling with passage of the state’s Reproductive Health Act in 2019.

The governor said that state funding will direct $25m towards providers while $10m will support security.

This is a developing story

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link New York to direct $35m to abortion care as state prepares for patients after Roe v Wade ruling: ‘We have to guarantee access’